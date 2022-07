Photo Release

July 28, 2022 JV holds presscon: Sen. JV Ejercito holds a media briefing Thursday, July 28, 2022, on various issues, as well as his priority measures for the 19th Congress. He also discussed his bill which seeks to create the Department of Disaster Resilience, especially in the wake of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck the Ilocos Region. (Joseph Vidal and Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)