Photo Release

August 2, 2022 Bato supports decision not to rejoin ICC: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa faces the members of the media to express his support to the decision of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. not to rejoin the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tuesday, August 2, 2022. “I am happy. Naisip ko kasi if US, Russia, China, Israel and other countries refused to join ICC, I don’t see any compelling reason why we are going to rejoin and allow them to meddle with our internal affairs, which is tantamount to surrendering to them our sovereignty as a nation,” Dela Rosa said. (Albert Calvelo & Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)