Photo Release

August 2, 2022 Birth, Marriage Certificates Lifetime Validity Bill lapses into law: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Tuesday’s plenary session August 2, 2022, thanks colleagues for their support in the passage of the Birth Certificate, Marriage Certificate and Death Certificate Lifetime Validity Bill which lapsed into law. The Senate passed the measure on May 23, 2022 and transmitted the enrolled copies to Malacañang for the President’s signature on June 27, 2022. "With this piece of legislation, we have clearly and categorically provided the permanent validity of the civil registry documents regardless of the date of issuance. As such, they will be recognized and accepted in all government or private transactions. Through this, our people do not have to unnecessarily spend time and money in securing new copies of their documents," Revilla said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)