Photo Release

August 2, 2022 Better health and life care for seniors: Sen. Grace Poe expresses gratitude to her colleagues in the previous Congress for supporting the passage of a bill seeking to increase the social pension of indigent senior citizens to not less than P1,000. Poe said the passage of Republic Act No. 11916 will afford indigent senior citizens in the country the opportunity to receive better health and life care they truly deserve. “We likewise extend our gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for recognizing and acting on the needs of our senior citizens. Any investment we make on our elderly today will benefit us in the future,” Poe said during Tuesday’s plenary session August 2, 2022. Poe is the principal author of the law. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)