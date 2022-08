Photo Release



Press Briefing w/ Senate Media: “I’m happy that...naisip ko kasi na if US, Russia, China, Israel and other countries refuse to join ICC, then I don’t see any compelling reason why we are going to rejoin and allow them to meddle with our internal affairs, which is tantamount to surrendering to them our sovereignty as a nation.”

Press Briefing of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa with Senate media regarding ICC and other issues on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.