Photo Release

August 2, 2022 Support De Lima: Sen. Risa Hontiveros invites her colleagues during the plenary session Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to join the minority bloc, composed of herself and Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, in petitioning for the release of former Sen. Leila de Lima. Hontiveros said she already filed a resolution asking the secretary of justice to cause the withdrawal of the charges against De Lima and release her from jail. “I invite all the other colleagues from the majority and from the independent bloc to consider also joining the minority leader and me in that resolution for a former colleague,” Hontiveros said. She also thanked Majority Leader Joel Villanueva for supporting their cause. De Lima was jailed in 2017 on allegations that she used drug money to fund her senatorial campaign in 2016 when she was justice secretary. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)