August 2, 2022 'Very good news for senior citizens': Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva manifests on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 his elation over the lapsing into law of a bill doubling the social pension of indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000. Republic Act No. 11916 lapsed into law last July 30, he announced. Villanueva, who sponsored the measure during the 18th Congress, described the law as a "great legacy" left behind by the previous Congress. "This law is the best birthday gift I received," Villanueva told his colleagues as he celebrated his birthday today. "[This is] very good news not only for us, but most especially, to our indigent senior citizens," he said. In a press conference earlier, Villanueva vowed to ensure the proper implementation of the law. About four million indigent senior citizens would benefit from the increased social pension, he noted. (Senate PRIB Photos)