Photo Release

August 2, 2022 Promoting breastfeeding: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, in her privilege speech Tuesday, August 2, 2022, shares her personal journey as a breastfeeding mother and commends the younger generation of fathers who are role models for being supportive fathers and husbands. Cayetano also urged the establishment of more lactation rooms in public places and offices and the provision of lactation breaks for nursing moms in the workplace to foster the culture of breastfeeding in the country. “It is very important for this kind of law to be supported and implemented on the ground. May I call on the Department of Health (DOH) to work closely with the city health officials of various cities and provinces,” she said. August is National Breastfeeding Month. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)