August 2, 2022 Betting on Filipino creativity: Minority Leader Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, during the plenary session August 2, 2022, celebrates the enactment of Republic Act (RA) No. 11904, otherwise known as the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. RA 11904, which lapsed into law last July 28, 2022. Dubbed by Pimentel as a "happy bill," he also thanked Sen. Imee Marcos for her valuable contributions for the passage of RA 11904. "It's about time that we place our bets on the creatives industry to bring us to more economic progress, preserve our culture, and make it known better to the rest of the world, the talent and mark of the Filipino," Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)