Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Senate OKs legislative calendar: The Senate in its plenary session Wednesday, August 3, 2022, adopts a resolution providing the legislative calendar for the First Regular Session of the 19th Congress. Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, also chairperson of the Committee on Rules, authored Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, which indicates the dates when Congress is in session and in recess. Villanueva said this is the legislative calendar proposed by the Senate in their all-senators’ caucus and that the House of Representatives agrees with the measure. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)