Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Hontiveros designated deputy minority leader: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, designates Sen. Risa Hontiveros as the deputy minority leader. “In one of our caucuses, we agreed that in addition to deputy majority leaders, we have one deputy minority leader. If this is the proper time, the minority manifests that we are designating Sen. Risa Hontiveros as the deputy minority leader,” Pimentel said. The minority is composed of Pimentel and Hontiveros while siblings Senators Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano chose to be "independents." (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)