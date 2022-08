Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Sen Pia urges Senate to lead by example in promoting sustainability: In a privilege speech on Wednesday, Senator Pia Cayetano appealed to the chamber to lead by example in promoting sustainability and environment-friendly practices, such as banning pet water bottles in sessions and hearings. Assisted by Senator Robinhood Padilla, Senator Pia gave personalized water jugs to colleagues and Senate officials in plenary.