Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Padilla hits marine pollution: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during the plenary session Wednesday, August 3, 2022, recalls seeing plastic wastes during a trip to the West Philippine Sea. Padilla warned that marine life at Philippine seas is continually at risk of "entanglement, ingestion and starvation" if plastic pollution is ceaselessly tolerated. Padilla also cautioned against the dire "economic impact and damage" against the country's fishing, shipping and tourism sectors and called upon his colleagues to support sustainable development measures at the Senate. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)