Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Practice what we teach: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda urges the Senate during the plenary session Wednesday, August 3, 2022 to strictly implement Republic Act No. 9003 or an Act providing for an Ecological Solid Waste Management Program. Legarda said she wrote the measure when she was a young senator and it was the 1st bill that was signed into law by then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in January 2001. She thanked Sen. Pia Cayetano for her privilege speech on solid waste management and for bringing the matter to the attention of the senators. Legarda urged the Senate to reduce the use of paper and go digital, dispense the use of bottled water and use LED lights. “I would help in making the Senate, our second home, a sustainable Senate. It would be so embarrassing that we deliver grand speeches and we do not implement these (practices) in our own homes and our own offices,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)