Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Go digital: Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara during the plenary session Wednesday, August 3, 2022 asks Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri to convey to the Senate Secretariat that he no longer wishes to have printed materials on his table. The Senate Secretariat provides printed Journals and the Order of Business to senators during sessions. Angara said he was inspired by the privilege speech of Sen. Pia Cayetano who urged the Senate to reduce the use of paper and to go digital. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)