August 3, 2022 Gentleman Padilla: Actor-turned politician Sen. Robinhood Padilla assists Sen. Pia Cayetano holding a tray of tumblers as the latter delivers her privilege speech Wednesday, August 3, 2022, urging colleagues to lead by example in promoting environment-friendly practices such as banning pet (plastic) bottles in sessions and hearings. In her speech, Cayetano enjoined her colleagues to stop using pet (plastic) bottles, sachets, and go paperless in the Senate. She later gave personalized water jugs to colleagues and Senate officials in plenary. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)