Photo Release

August 3, 2022 Lift priority list in Covid-19 vaccination to avert wastage: Sen. Imee Marcos calls on the Department of Health (DOH) to discontinue its prioritization of sectors in the government's vaccination program. Amid calls from her peers for a legislative inquiry on reports of millions of unused and expiring doses of coronavirus vaccines, Marcos said doing away with the priority list and allowing instead all willing individuals would prevent the vaccine wastage. "It's frustrating, what a waste...To the DOH, please open the vaccination program to all sectors, no more priority...Let's not waste [vaccines]," she said in a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Joseph Vidal, Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)