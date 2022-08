Photo Release

August 5, 2022 Leyte, Leyte: Senator Win Gatchalian welcomes the appointment of lawyer Monalisa Carneo Dimalanta as the new chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), replacing Atty. Agnes Devanadera who headed the agency for nearly five years. 5 May 2022 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN