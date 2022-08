Photo Release

August 5, 2022 'Army ni Fidel,' Kailangan ng Pilipinas : Sen. Robinhood Padilla pays his respects to the late former President Fidel V. Ramos at the former leader's wake on Thursday. Nagbigay pugay si Sen. Robinhood Padilla sa yumaong dating Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos, sa burol ng dating lider nitong Huwebes.