Photo Release

August 8, 2022 Angara sponsors reso commending 2021 TOYM awardees: Sen Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, during the plenary session on Monday, August 8, 2022, sponsors Senate Resolution No. 91 congratulating and commending The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) 2021 Awardees. Angara said it has become a tradition for the country to regularly search and recognize its most outstanding individuals to inspire our countrymen, especially the youth, who wish to make a contribution. The senator, himself a TOYM awardee in 2010, said each of this year’s honorees deserve praise because in their respective areas of expertise, they have exuded nothing less than utmost excellence, even in their youth. “Theirs are among the many reminders that there is no age requirement to achieving great things. Hopefully through their example, they may bring hope, especially amid the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis, and inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” Angara said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)