Photo Release

August 8, 2022 Men and women for others: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. manifests his intention to be made co-author of Senate Resolution No. 91 congratulating and commending The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) 2021 Awardees. During the plenary session, Monday, August 8, 2022, Revilla lauded the TOYM awardees for going above and beyond in their respective fields and admired them for their immense passion and dedication. “They have answered beyond the call of their duties and they have willingly taken the extra mile in selfless service to others. Our awardees have exemplified being men and women for others. For doing what they do excellently, they have made the community and country better,” Revilla said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)