Photo Release

August 8, 2022 TOYM awardees address SDG: Sen Pia S. Cayetano joins her colleagues in expressing her appreciation to The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardees. As committee chair of Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, she said “the work, the advocacies of the young people here today, directly address our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ”The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 77, taking into consideration Senate Resolution No. 91, congratulating and commending the recipients of TOYM of the Philippines 2021 awards for their significant contributions to Philippine society. (Albert Calvelo, Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)