Photo Release

August 8, 2022 Loren congratulates fellow TOYM awardees: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda congratulates the 2021 recipients of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Awards, as well as fellow senators who were awardees in previous years. During the plenary session Monday, August 8, 2022, Legarda said she strongly believes that being excellent is not limited to the TOYM or to select individuals, “I believe that excellence can be attained through passion, dedication, discipline and commitment.” Also a TOYM awardee in 1992, Legarda said she has time and again requested that the award be renamed as The Outstanding Young Men and Women Awards. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)