Photo Release

August 8, 2022 New Pinoy boxing champ: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go Monday, August 8, 2022 sponsors Senate Resolution No. 84 commending and congratulating Davemark ”Dobermann” Apolinario for winning the International Boxing Organization (IBO) World Flyweight title at the International Convention Center in East London, South Africa. The boxing champ claimed the IBO flyweight world title on July 29, 2022 by defeating South African Gideon Buthelezi. “I extend my utmost praise to my fellow Mindanaoan, for exemplifying the unrelenting Filipino spirit of competitiveness in a highly-intense boxing showdown…Rest assured that this representation will continue to push for the promotion and advancement of our long-term commitment for the betterment of our sports development programs in the country,” Go said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)