August 8, 2022 Reaching new heights in serving others: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Monday’s plenary session August 8, 2022, recalls the year when he was the recipient of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) award for Public Service and Governance in 2007 during his stint as Mayor of San Juan City. Commending and congratulating the 2021 TOYM awardees, Ejercito said he was honored to be part of a set of “diverse honorees from around the country” and that he will “continue to cherish this award and up to now, I will always hold this close to my heart.” He added: “These ten exemplary Filipinos have reached new heights in serving others. Prioritizing others above yourself is extraordinary, and yet, these men and women did it so selflessly. They are the living testimony of the statement of (Mahatma) Gandhi -- of service to others,” referring to the statement of Indian anti-colonial nationalist who said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)