Photo Release

August 8, 2022 Salute to the IBO World Flyweight champ: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva congratulates Sarangani Province-native Davemark "Doberman" Apolinario, who won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) World Flyweight title in a recent bout in East London, South Africa. Co-sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 84 on Monday, August 8, 2022, Villanueva cited Apolinario's "excellence, persistence, and consistency" as keys to the latter's success. "These are the traits of a true champion," he said in Filipino. Voltaire F. Domingo/Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)