Photo Release

August 8, 2022 Self-discipline with sincere love of country: Sen. Ronaldo “Bato” Dela Rosa, in co-sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 84, commends Davemark "Doberman" Apolinario for winning the International Boxing Organization (IBO) Flyweight Division title. Dela Rosa, a former amateur boxer, said Apolinario started his boxing career at the age of 18 and remains undefeated when he snatched the IBO title from 36-year old South African boxer Gideon Buthelezi on July 29, 2022 at the latter’s hometown, improving his record to 17 wins with 12 knockouts. "What makes boxing very special is the sense of self-discipline that one gains in training... the Doberman has managed to take all that a notch higher, Mr. President. Dave Apolinario has gone beyond self-discipline, combining it with a sincere love of country. And if we are to learn anything from our athletes, Mr. President, it is that discipline and love of country is a powerful, deadly combination. Truly, worthy of emulation,” Dela Rosa said during the plenary session Monday, August 8, 2022. (Photo credit/Senate PRIB)