Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Concerned over colleagues getting COVID, Pia raises need to observe protocols: Sen. Pia Cayetano, expressing concern over a number of colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19, asks the Senate medical team to brief the senators on the proper protocols that should be in place to prevent the virus from spreading further. During Tuesday's plenary session August 9, 2022, Cayetano said she is “overwhelmed” by the number of people in the Session Hall and expressed concern that each day, a senator or a staff, tests positive. “I want to visit my mom, she’s 70-plus years old. I don’t want to be restricted in being with her so I have to protect myself as much as possible… So I am asking our medical team to properly guide us so we can welcome as many people as necessary but we can also observe proper protocol,” Cayetano said. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri replied that a short caucus will be held on Wednesday, August 10, to discuss the medical situation in the Senate. Since the opening of the 19th Congress last month, three senators have since caught COVID-19, namely, Sens. Alan Peter Cayetano, Imee Marcos and Cynthia Villar. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)