Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Railway is the only way to go: Sen Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito in a privilege speech Tuesday, August 9, 2022, underscores the importance and benefits of having an efficient railway system in ensuring equal distribution of opportunities across the country and improving the quality of life of Filipinos. According to Ejercito, rail is considered one of the most energy-efficient and least carbon-intensive transport modes as it uses 12 times less energy and emits 7 to 11 times less greenhouse gas emission per passenger to kilometer travelled than private vehicles and airplanes. “Let us lead our countrymen to a future where our railway system is modern, safe, accessible, efficient and environmentally friendly. Let us help them take back the quality of life that they have lost from battling everyday traffic and lack of means to travel. Let us invest in the country’s developing sectors through the immense benefits of a reliable railway system,” Ejercito said, as he expressed his unwavering commitment to support the Department of Transportation’s mission to implement key infrastructure programs of the administration. Ejercito earlier filed a resolution inquiring on the status of the implementation of various government railway projects with an end view of crafting measures that shall fast-track the construction and prevent further delay of their completion. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)