Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Strengthen railway system: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 9, 2022, says “transportation is the glue of our daily lives” that people depend so much on transportation – in going to work or school, hospital or market and so on. Interpellating Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito, Revilla said the government should intensify its effort to strengthen the country’s railway system. “Up to this day, an efficient and reliable railway system is essential to growth and progress. It has always been the backbone of the best transport systems across the world,” Revilla said, adding that concerned agencies should act on the matter with haste. “Let us provide them (the people) a better and accessible transport system,” he said. (Senate PRIB Photos)