Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Checking health protocols at Session Hall: Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. and Dr. Cristeta Cocjin, head of the Senate Medical and Dental Services Bureau, check on the implementation of health protocols at the Session Hall as senators hold a plenary session Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Earlier, Sen. Pia Cayetano has expressed concern over a number of senators and members of the staff who tested positive for COVID-19 and has asked the Senate medical team to brief senators on the proper protocols to stop the spread of the virus in the chamber. As part of the protocols, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri had issued a directive requiring all Senate guests, upon entry, to present proof of negative antigen test taken within 24 hours or a negative RT-PCR test result valid for 48 hours from specimen collection. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)