Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Act on proposed Brgy, SK polls postponement: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada appeals to his colleagues to act on pending legislative proposals to suspend the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) elections. Estrada, during Tuesday’s plenary session August 9, 2022, suggested that the appropriate committee act on the bills that he and Sen. Francis Escudero filed to give the Commission on Elections (Comelec) time to prepare in the event that the local poll exercise will still proceed as scheduled this year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)