Photo Release

August 9, 2022 Backbone of country’s economy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her dismay over the slow implementation of railway projects in the country during the plenary session Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Hontiveros noted that the railway projects have remained on the “drawing board” for more than two decades. She requested Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito Estrada to provide her a status report on the railway projects and commended him for delivering a privilege speech and for “taking the first steps in prompting the executive branch to provide a progress report” on the matter. Hontiveros said the railway system could be the backbone of the country’s economy and railway stations could be developed into economic hubs. She cited the economic gains of Singapore and Greece when they invested in efficient transportation system. (Bibo Nueva España / Voltaire F. Domingo /Senate PRIB)