Photo Release

August 10, 2022 ‘Booster, Pinaslakas!’: Officials, led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (center), gestures the Department of Health’s (DOH) chant slogan “Booster, Pinaslakas!” during the launching of the department’s COVID-19 vaccination (booster) program at the Senate Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Also in photo are Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, DOH officer-in-charge Rosario Vergeire, Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)