August 10, 2022 Use renewable energy and amend EPIRA: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Energy Wednesday, August 10, 2022, reiterates his concern over the continued price increases of electricity in the countryside as he urged the energy department to utilize renewable energy to ease the burden of ordinary entrepreneurs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and Filipino families who consume electricity everyday. Zubiri also asked “what particular provisions of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) do we need to amend to help bring down the cost of electricity and what can we do to stop the dramatic increase of prices of electricity for our fellow Filipinos all over the country?” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)