Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Patient number 142: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri delivers his keynote speech during the launching of the Department of Health’s (DOH) “Pinaslakas” COVID-19 vaccination program at the Senate Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Zubiri, who was infected with COVID-19 virus three times, thanked health officials “for your tireless effort in containing this virus, even as seemingly endless mutations from across the globe continue to pose new threats to our populace.” The Senate chief recalled that he was only Patient Number 142 when he was infected with the virus in March 2020. “Today, there are more than 3.8 million cases that have been recorded in the country,” Zubiri said. Vaccination, the Senate leader said, is really the biggest solution against the disease and protecting the health and safety of the people. “In this spirit, I am very proud of the Senate for being the model National Government Agency for the DOH vaccination campaign,” Zubiri said, noting that 99 percent of the more than 2,000 Senate employees have already been vaccinated. “So I really want us to keep the Senate open, as much as health protocols will allow us. To do this, we need maximum vaccination in the Senate, including updating our boosters,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)