Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Joint US-PH patrol in West PH Sea: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks military officials for details on the joint Philippines-United States coast guard patrol in the West Philippine Sea Wednesday, August 10, 2022. During the organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, Tolentino wondered whether the planned joint patrol in the West Philippine Sea is part of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries and whether the Philippine Navy will take part of the exercise. “The reported joint coast guard patrol, is this part of the Mutual Defense Treaty or another oral agreement between the Philippines and the United States? When will this patrol take place?” Tolentino asks. In response, Armed Forces of the Philippines Deputy Chief of Staff Vice Adm. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes said the joint patrol was initiated by the United States in order to make their presence felt more beyond their territory. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)