Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Mark Villar supports minimum defense posture: Sen. Mark Villar expresses hope that the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would be able to attain the minimum credible defense posture, or the ability to deter aggression for all kinds of threats in the land, sea, air, and cyber domains, the soonest time possible. “I hope we can reach this sooner than 12 years. I hope we here in the Senate, we can help you achieve this posture sooner rather than later,” Villar said during Wednesday’s organizational meeting of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, August 10, 2022. AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Vice Adm. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes said having the minimum credible defense posture basically shows perceived adversaries that if ever they have plans, “we can also hurt you back.” (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)