Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Legarda honors IPs: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren B. Legarda, in her privilege speech Wednesday, August 10, 2022, honors and marks a momentous day for indigenous peoples all over the world and in the Philippines as the country celebrated the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (IP) and the Philippine National IP Day last August 9. Legarda said: “I continue to advocate for policies and programs that would give respect, recognition due to our IPs…as we honor the rich and vibrant culture of our IPs, I also urge each and every one of you to rise to the challenges and join me as Bae Matumpis.” Legarda spearheaded the creation of the National Museum’s Baybayin Gallery and Manlilikha ng Bayan Gallery, revived the age-old tradition of weaving, created the country’s first permanent textile gallery, Hibla ng Lahing Filipino at the National Museum, and led the Hibla Travelling Exhibition which has already reached Portugal, Madrid, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Genea, and Singapore. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)