Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Padilla lauds Legarda: Sen. Robinhood Padilla commends Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on her privilege speech honoring the indigenous peoples (IP) all over the world and in the Philippines as part of the celebration of the International Day of the World's IP and the Philippine National IP Day on August 9. According to Padilla, the sincere love of nature is a true manifestation of one's love for natural riches. He added that what kept the country's mountains and seas alive are the beliefs of the Lumads that caring for and respecting nature is a way of communicating with the Creator. Senator Padilla expressed his appreciation for Senator Legarda's speech emphasizing the significance of the culture of the IPs during Wednesday's plenary session, August 10, 2022. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)