Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Promoting indigenous rights: Sen. Sonny Angara commends Sen. Loren Legarda for promoting the rights of the indigenous peoples (IP) in the country during the plenary session Wednesday, August 10, 2022. “Allow me to praise our colleague for always highlighting the beauty of the culture of our minorities. I think it’s highly commendable on her part,” Angara said. He asked Legarda whether she has fallen in love with the culture, tradition and traditional dress of the indigenous peoples. Legarda, who wore an indigenous necklace and outer garment, said she has fallen in love with the traditional dress as well as the “tangible and intangible culture” of the indigenous peoples, including their culinary heritage, artisanship, songs, dance, written language and rituals. She delivered a privilege speech honoring indigenous peoples worldwide as part of the celebration of International Day of the World IP and the Philippine National IP Day on August 9. (Albert Calvelo/Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)