Photo Release

August 10, 2022 Revilla supports IPs' rights: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. expresses his support in advancing the rights of indigenous peoples (IPs) and their general welfare during Wednesday's plenary session, August 10, 2022. Revilla cited the contributions of IPs not only in molding cultural identity and history but also in nation-building. “The respect and importance we give to our IP brothers and sisters reflect our love and respect for our history, heritage, and traditions,” Revilla said. (Bibo Nueva España/Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)