Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Strengthen vaccination program: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go presides over the organizational meeting and briefing of the Committee on Health and Demography Monday, August 15, 2022. Go, who was also the chairperson of the health committee during the last Congress, underscored the importance of investing in the health care system. He said the Philippines had a difficult time dealing with COVID-19 pandemic during the first year because the country had neglected its health care system for decades. “COVID-19 is an eye opener which must be a learning experience. We cannot afford to overburden our health care system once again, especially since other health threats like dengue imperil the lives of the Filipinos,” Go said. He said the committee had successfully passed 69 laws to upgrade and establish public hospitals nationwide. Noting that COVID-19 remains a global health emergency, he urged the government to continue to strengthen its vaccination program. According to Go, the Philippines vaccination rate is only 15 percent, way behind its Asian neighbors. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)