Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Ejercito seeks amendments to UHC Law: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito raises Monday, August 15, 2022, the need for a review of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, or Republic Act (RA) No. 11223. In asking health officials for updates on the implementation of the 3-year-old law during the meeting conducted by the Committee on Health and Demography, Ejercito noted the mandated increases in the contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) against the recessionary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everything, the economy, the livelihood of people...We just have to adapt to the situation. We are in a crisis situation, everyone should be given a chance to recover," said Ejercito, principal sponsor and author of the UHC Act in the Senate, in a mix of Filipino and English. The lawmaker recently filed Senate Bill No. 160, seeking amendments to RA 11223. These include, among others, lowering the annual premium rates and income ceilings for direct contributors; and repealing the penalty interest for missed contributions of self-earning, professional practitioners and migrant workers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)