Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Public Works for the people: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., presides over the organizational meeting of the Committee on Public Works and briefing with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Monday, August 15, 2022. In his opening message, Revilla said that under his leadership, he assures that public infrastructure projects will always be for the benefit of the Filipino people. "When we speak of public infrastructure, we also know it entails billions of public funds. This is why we work hand in hand in providing projects for the people and we have to guarantee that it is always guided by accountability. Projects must be carried through to the finish line and if not, people responsible for the delays and failures should be held to account," he said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)