Photo Release

August 15, 2022 On extending the state of calamity due to covid-19: Sen. Risa Hontiveros scrutinizes the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination program of the Department of Health (DOH) amid reported vaccine wastage in the country. During the meeting of the Committee on Health and Demography Monday, August 15, 2022, Hontiveros asked DOH officer-in-charge, Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire, why the agency recommended to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. the amendment of Republic Act 11525 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act instead of just asking the President to extend the existing proclamation order of the Duterte administration extending the period of state of calamity due to COVID-19 to fast track the government’s vaccination program. “May we know why the DOH is taking the legislative track when a simple extension of the President would be sufficient to cover the legal basis of our vaccination program?” the senator asked. In response, Vergeire said taking the legislative route for the COVID-19 vaccination program is much more in line with the current administration’s direction to open up the economy and the sectors. “The President agrees with us that there should be conditions if we are going to go through that direction. The major condition is to improve the wall of immunity,” the DOH Secretary said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)