Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Padilla presides first hearing: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, chairperson of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, presides over his first ever meeting Monday, August 15, 2022, organizing the committee and hearing the legislative agenda of the Office of the Press Secretary. Padilla said the committee has jurisdiction over all matters relating to public information, mass communication and broadcast services; the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution regarding ownership and management of mass media and the advertising industry, the development and promotion of information technology; and all matters relating to the artistic standards and quality of the motion picture and television industry. (Adrian Luciano/Senate PRIB)