Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Tulfo wants public notices written in both English and Filipino: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks the Office of the Press Secretary to practice issuing notices written in both English and Filipino so that everyone can understand them. Tulfo, during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, Monday, August 15, 2022, noted that it would be better if notices posted in government offices were written in English and Filipino because not everyone can fully understand English, especially those belonging to the poorest of the poor. “Maybe I can make a request to make it a practice of posting notices in English and Filipino,” Tulfo asked. In response, Press Sec. Trixie Cruz-Angeles assured the senator that her office is willing to adopt the practice of issuing notices written in both languages. (Adrian Luciano/Senate PRIB)