Photo Release

August 15, 2022 Teach kids that crime does not pay: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano calls for an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alleged anomalous procurement of laptops for teachers under the distance learning program of the government Monday, August 15, 2022. In a press briefing, Cayetano said he filed Senate Resolution 134 directing the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to investigate the issue so that the children will know that crime does not pay. “It is a very, very good case for the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee because it is simple. If there’s an anomaly, we can hold someone accountable so that we can show to the public that no one is above the law. If we are not going to hear this issue, it will embolden others to be corrupt. If there’s a logical explanation behind the purchase, then the Committee is able to give them the opportunity to explain themselves,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España, Adrian Luciano/ Senate PRIB)