Photo Release

August 15, 2022 On Bonoan-Marcos Build, Build, Build Project: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks Public Works Sec. Manuel Bonoan whether the present administration would be coming up with a “Bonoan-Marcos Build, Build, Build Project” Monday, August 15, 2022. During the organizational meeting of the Committee on Public Works, Gatchalian said for the next six years, he wants to “get some preview on things to come because Build, Build, Build is such an exciting project.” Bonoan, in response, said the Department of Public Works and Highways is in the process of formulating the medium-term development plan and they will be focusing on support to food security, tourism, and interconnectivity with other modes of transportation, particularly addressing the bottlenecks along the inter-regional connections. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)